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Inside the massive Rs 150 crore corruption scandal rocking West Bengal

Tulu Mondal is at the center of a major Bengal corruption case involving Rs 50 crore in cash and gold, 84 government contracts and an alleged illegal mining network. The ED is preparing a money laundering probe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Inside the massive Rs 150 crore corruption scandal rocking West Bengal
Image Credit: IANS.

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