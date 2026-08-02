/Inside the massive Rs 150 crore corruption scandal rocking West Bengal

A huge cash and gold seizure, 84 government contracts and allegations of illegal mining have put absconding businessman Tulu Mondal, also known as Mohammad Nazibuddin, in the spotlight across West Bengal. Investigators say the stone quarry owner built a vast business empire despite having no construction background. With police raids continuing and the Enforcement Directorate preparing to launch a money-laundering probe, the case has become one of Bengal's biggest corruption controversies.