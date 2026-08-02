/Inside the massive Rs 150 crore corruption scandal rocking West Bengal

A huge cash and gold seizure, 84 government contracts and allegations of illegal mining have put absconding businessman Tulu Mondal, also known as Mohammad Nazibuddin, in the spotlight across West Bengal. Investigators say the stone quarry owner built a vast business empire despite having no construction background. With police raids continuing and the Enforcement Directorate preparing to launch a money-laundering probe, the case has become one of Bengal's biggest corruption controversies.
A major corruption case has sparked political debate in West Bengal after investigators found that the absconding stone-quarry owner Tulu Mondal, also known as Mohammad Nazibuddin, secured 84 government construction contracts during the previous Trinamool Congress administration. Authorities are examining how his company received these projects despite having no prior experience in large-scale construction work.
The Enforcement Directorate is now collecting information and is expected to begin a detailed money laundering investigation into Mondal's business dealings, assets and financial transactions.
The investigation gained momentum on July 30 when Birbhum Police raided the residence of Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver and a close relative of Tulu Mondal.
During the search, officers recovered around Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kilograms of gold valued at about ₹21 to Rs 22 crore. The total value of the seizure was estimated at nearly ₹50 crore.
According to investigators, Minar Mondal told police that the money and gold belonged to Tulu Mondal and that he was only keeping the assets on behalf of the businessman.
Following the statement, police sealed Tulu Mondal's mansion in Suri and carried out searches at several other properties linked to him. Authorities have also frozen multiple bank accounts and attached assets connected to the case.
Officials estimate that the combined value of seized cash, gold, properties, vehicles and bank deposits is close to ₹150 crore.
Investigators found that Mondal Stone Products received 84 government projects over five years across Birbhum, West Burdwan and East Burdwan districts.
The contracts included:
The scale of these contracts has raised questions about how the company expanded so quickly.
“Mondal’s massive corruption empire was not built in a day and would not have been possible without high-level political backing,” said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, whose government is now probing contracts handed out during the earlier TMC rule.
Police believe Mondal earned large sums through an alleged network involving stone and sand quarry operations in Birbhum. Investigators claim money generated from these activities helped him expand into construction, real estate and other businesses.
The probe is also examining claims that local operators paid money through an illegal mining and toll collection system that later became part of a much larger business network.
Tulu Mondal has often been linked to Anubrata Mondal, the former Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president.
Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in August 2022 and later by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2022 in connection with a cattle smuggling case. He spent more than two years in jail before receiving bail in 2024. The money laundering investigation related to that case is still continuing.
Officials are now studying whether there were connections between political influence, illegal mining operations, government contracts and the large assets allegedly controlled by Tulu Mondal.
Tulu Mondal remains absconding and police teams are conducting searches at multiple locations linked to him. Investigators have raided luxury homes, offices and business properties across Birbhum as part of the operation.
With the Enforcement Directorate expected to formally enter the case, the investigation is likely to focus on the source of the seized wealth and the process through which government contracts were awarded.
What began as a cash and gold seizure has now turned into a wider investigation involving public contracts, illegal mining and alleged political connections.
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