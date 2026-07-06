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Turkey-Pakistan trade dream vs India reality: The power triangle redefining regional politics

Turkey and Pakistan have set an ambitious trade target, but actual economic exchange is still limited despite repeated political pledges. India’s trade ties with Turkey are far more developed and structured, even as political differences between the two continue.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:31 AM IST
Turkey-Pakistan trade dream vs India reality: The power triangle redefining regional politics
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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