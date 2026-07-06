/Turkey-Pakistan trade dream vs India reality: The power triangle redefining regional politics

New Delhi: Turkey and Pakistan have once again set an ambitious target for their economic ties, this time aiming to push bilateral trade to at least $5 billion. It was pledged during talks in Istanbul between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where both leaders spoke in sync about expanding cooperation across sectors.
At present, trade between the two countries stands at a little over $1 billion, a level that has barely changed in recent years despite repeated political assurances. Pakistan is the larger importer in the equation, while the overall flow continues to be limited and uneven.
However, the latest announcement is not new in tone. Similar targets have been repeated in earlier meetings as well, without much change in actual trade performance. The difference between political messaging and economic output continues to be large.
Turkey and Pakistan maintain close partnership. Ankara has supported Islamabad on issues such as Kashmir at international platforms, and both sides regularly back each other in diplomatic forums. But this close political relationship has not resulted in a strong growth of trade.
Even with regular high-level visits and joint statements, the economic relationship has continued to be relatively small compared to their broader international trade profiles.
While Turkey and Pakistan continue to chase a $5 billion target, India and Turkey are functioning at a much higher level of economic cooperation. Bilateral trade between New Delhi and Ankara stands at around $10 billion per annum, after touching a peak of $13.8 billion in 2023.
Both sides have also set a target of taking this number up to $20 billion in the coming years. India ranks among Turkey’s top export destinations, while Ankara is also part of New Delhi’s list of important trade partners under its long-term outreach strategy.
Despite this scale, officials in both countries have said that higher trade volumes do not always translate into political trust. For instance, India’s trade with China exceeds $150 billion, even though strategic tensions persist.
The India-Turkey trade story has increased gradually over the decades. In 2000, bilateral trade stood at just $505 million. By 2018, it had reached $8.7 billion and made New Delhi Ankara’s second-largest trading partner in East Asia after China.
Political ties have also seen phases of momentum. Erdoğan visited India in 2017 with a large business delegation. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made a reciprocal visit to Turkey since taking office.
The relationship between India and Turkey has been influenced by broader international power transitions dating back to the Cold War. Turkey’s membership in NATO and its ties with Western security blocs placed it on a different strategic track compared to India’s non-aligned policy during the same period.
In the 1950s, Turkey joined the Baghdad Pact along with Iraq, Britain, Pakistan and Iran, a Western-backed security bloc seen as part of efforts to contain Soviet influence. Meanwhile, India maintained closer ties with the Soviet Union during that era.
Over time, these dynamics influenced how both countries engaged with each other and with Pakistan. Turkey’s consistent support for Pakistan on Kashmir has been one of the main sticking points in relations with India.
There were attempts to reset ties during the late Cold War period. Then Turkish President Turgut Özal visited India in 1986, followed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Turkey in 1988. Cooperation improved in several areas, but core political differences persisted.
Even in later years, such as during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit in 2003, both sides agreed on closer defence coordination. But broader political differences on Kashmir and other issues continued unchanged.
During the latest visit, Erdoğan praised Pakistan’s role in supporting recent diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States. Islamabad has emerged as a regional connector in such negotiations, along with countries such as Qatar.
Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif used the joint press conference to highlight the depth of Pakistan-Turkey ties. “When Pakistan faces difficulties, whether war, devastating earthquakes or severe floods, the people of Turkey have always stood firmly with Pakistan,” he said.
He added, “The success of Turkey is Pakistan’s success. Pakistan’s progress is Turkey’s progress.”
He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for Turkey on Northern Cyprus and expressed appreciation for Ankara’s stance on Kashmir, a position that has long irked India.
Erdoğan, for his part, said both countries were working to raise cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, critical minerals and information technology. He also emphasised defence cooperation, particularly Pakistan’s interest in Turkish drone technology.
Adding another layer to the evolving defence and trade dynamics in the region, the Turkish defence firm Baykar has also stated that it will not supply drones to India.
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