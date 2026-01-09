Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Tis Hazari Court Sends 8 Accused To 14-Day Judicial Custody Till Jan 21

Tis Hazari Court on Friday remanded eight accused to 14-day judicial custody until January 21 in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case. Delhi Police produced the arrested individuals before the court and sought judicial custody for all of them.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sayesha Chaddha ordered judicial custody until January 21 for eight accused in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case. The accused have been identified as Imran Farrukh, Imran Sultan, Mohd Affan, Amir Hamza, Mohd Ubaid Ullah, Shahnawaz, Mohd Athar, and Mohd Adil.

While granting Judicial Custody, the court stated that the grounds of arrest have been duly supplied to all eight accused.

The court observed prima facie evidence showing their presence at the Turkman Gate site during the violent stone-pelting incident on January 7 during the late-night MCD anti-encroachment drive, justifying continued custody as Delhi Police probes further into the matter.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava, alongwith APP Tushar Kadyan, appeared for the Delhi police.

The court approved the accused Mohd Athar's application to receive medicine while in judicial custody, noting his medical conditions of Tuberculosis and asthma require ongoing treatment.

Delhi Police has also invoked Section 109, attempt to murder, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused in the Turkman Gate violence case.

While seeking judicial custody, police submitted that eyewitness Constable Ghansyam identified all the accused, corroborated by CCTV footage clearly showing their presence and actions during the stone-pelting attack on officers.

Police have also seized and submitted the mobile phones of the accused persons.

Phones contained videos, instigating messages, and phone calls.

The Delhi Police reported that six officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), sustained injuries during the accused's stone-pelting attack, with MLC reports submitted alongside the custody application.

Injuries targeted vital areas like the head and face, evidencing the assault's severity.

While the Defence counsel opposed judicial custody remand, arguing that police arrested the eight accused without evidence and failed to provide prior notice or arrest grounds, the claims were opposed by Delhi Police.

Advocates Mirza Asad Beig and Nadeem Khan filed an application alleging that five accused, remanded yesterday, suffered beatings by jail staff post-custody.

Magistrate Sayesha Chaddha has ordered jail authorities to submit a medical report verifying these claims.

Delhi Police responded to the bail pleas filed by five accused on Thursday.

The accused's lawyers sought more time to review the police reply.

The court set the next bail hearing for January 13.

(with ANI inputs)