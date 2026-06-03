TVK allots Rajya Sabha seat to Congress in Tamil Nadu, strengthening alliance ahead of June 18 poll

In a major political move, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday announced that it will allocate its share of the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu to its alliance partner, the Indian National Congress (INC). The election for the Rajya Sabha seat is scheduled for June 18, with voting, counting, and the declaration of results all taking place on the same day.

Alliance over power?

The decision clears the way for Congress to field its candidate for the Upper House from Tamil Nadu. It also reflects TVK's efforts to keep its alliance united and maintain strong ties with its coalition partners.

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Confirming the development,TVK in an official statement, said, "In the Rajya Sabha election to be held from Tamil Nadu on the 18th of this month, a Rajya Sabha seat has been allocated to the Indian National Congress party, which is a member of the alliance led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu."

For Congress, the seat offers an important opportunity to strengthen its presence in the Rajya Sabha at a time when parliamentary strength continues to hold significant political value.

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Rajya Sabha elections 2026

The announcement comes shortly after the Election Commission issued a notification on Monday for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across ten states.

As per the notification, elections will be held for four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat; three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh; two seats in Jharkhand; and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The deadline for filing nominations is June 8.

Also Read: 24 Rajya Sabha seats up for grab in 10 states; Elections on June 18

The Election Commission has also announced by-elections for one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

TVK made a remarkable electoral debut in Tamil Nadu by emerging as the single-largest party, signalling a shift away from the state's long-standing DMK-AIADMK ‘Dravidian’ political dominance. However, the party fell short of an outright majority.

Congress, which grabbed five seats, extended its support to TVK, helping it form the government. Several other parties, including the VCK, CPI(M), IUML and CPI, also backed the alliance. Their support enabled TVK to secure 144 votes during the floor test in the Legislative Assembly.

TVK’s decision to allot the Rajya Sabha seat to Congress can be viewed as part of TVK's broader strategy to strengthen alliance cohesion and ensure smooth coordination among its partners ahead of future parliamentary and political developments.



(with ANI inputs)

