TVK Chief Vijay seeks Congress support to form govt in Tamil Nadu: KC Venugopal

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Joseph Vijay has sought support from Congress to form government in Tamil Nadu after staggering victory of 108 seats in Assembly elections on May 4.

According to NDTV, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal claimed that TVK Chief Vijay has sought alliance with Congress for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.