TAMIL NADU STAMPEDE

TVK Moves Madras HC Alleging Political Conspiracy Behind Karur Stampede

TVK has requested an independent investigation, submitting its petition on Sunday before Justice M. Dhandapani and seeking an urgent hearing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Visual of TVK chief and actor Vijay addressing a public gathering before stampede during a public event, in Karur on Saturday.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has approached the Madras High Court, alleging a political conspiracy behind the Karur stampede that claimed 39 lives during the actor’s rally on September 27.

The petition, filed through the party’s joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, is expected to be heard by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.

