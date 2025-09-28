TVK Moves Madras HC Alleging Political Conspiracy Behind Karur Stampede

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has approached the Madras High Court, alleging a political conspiracy behind the Karur stampede that claimed 39 lives during the actor’s rally on September 27.

TVK has requested an independent investigation, submitting its petition on Sunday before Justice M. Dhandapani and seeking an urgent hearing.

The petition, filed through the party’s joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, is expected to be heard by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.