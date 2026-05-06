TVK reaches out to CPI for support as Vijay intensifies bid to form govt in Tamil Nadu

With the government formation process in Tamil Nadu entering a crucial phase, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay has intensified efforts to secure legislative support after his party emerged as the single largest formation in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House.

As part of its outreach, the TVK has formally approached the CPI, a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), seeking support to form the next government in the state.

CPI State secretary M. Veerapandian confirmed that the party had received a letter from Vijay late on Tuesday night requesting the CPI’s backing.

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According to Veerapandian, the CPI will deliberate on the matter during its executive committee meeting scheduled for May 8. He added that the party could convene an emergency State committee meeting the following day if required to take a final decision on the TVK’s request. The CPI won two seats in the Assembly election.

The TVK has also reached out to the Congress party and the CPI(M), both allies in the SPA.

While Congress secured five seats, the CPI(M) won two. Sources indicated that the Congress leadership has internally decided to extend support to the TVK, though an official announcement is still awaited.

The arithmetic in the Assembly has made alliance-building crucial for Vijay.

Though the TVK won 108 seats, the effective strength of the party is expected to come down to 107 after Vijay resigns from one of the two constituencies from which he was elected -- Perambur and Tiruchi East.

With the House strength then reducing to 233, the majority mark would stand at 117, leaving the TVK in need of support from at least 10 more legislators.

Political sources said the TVK has opened multiple channels of communication with parties and legislators from both the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK camp in a bid to shore up numbers ahead of the government formation process.

Meanwhile, the party has already submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, asserting its claim to form the government as the single largest party with a vote share of 34.92 per cent.

However, sources indicated that the Governor has asked the TVK leadership to demonstrate the required numerical support before any formal invitation to form the government is extended.