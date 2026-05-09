TVK’s Vijay gets Governor's nod to form government in Tamil Nadu; Swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay on Saturday received clearance from Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar to form the next government after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the necessary support to cross the majority mark of 118 M;As in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister tomorrow evening.

Accompanied by senior TVK leaders, Vijay submitted letters of support from 120 MLAs to the Governor.

Parties including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and the Congress have extended unconditional support to the TVK chief, paving the way for a coalition government.

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With the support of VCK, CPI-M, CPI and Congress TVK's tally has now reached 121 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in its electoral debut.

Earlier today, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan gave an official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party's support to TVK to form a government in the state.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK.

"This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General Assembly Elections held for the State of Tamil Nadu on 23rd April 2026, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu. I request Your Excellency to take on record my unconditional support," the letter said.

Meanwhile, the letter to the Governor, written by IUML leaders SSB Syed Farooq Basha and AM Shahjahan, conveyed the party's "unconditional support" to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Joseph Vijay for forming a government in Tamil Nadu.

The letter said the support is being conveyed "in the interest of stable, secular and democratic governance" for the people of Tamil Nadu.

The unconditional support of Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI, and CPI(M) has paved the way for the formation of the TVK-led government in the state.

Also Read: VCK backs Vijay's TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu

Allies offer ‘unconditional’ support to avoid a larger crisis

All the allied parties supporting TVK to form the government have cleared their stand to avoid a larger crisis of President’s rule in the state and not obstruct TVK in forming the government.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan confirmed that after the results, alliance partners met Stalin, who clearly instructed them not to disturb TVK in forming the government. “This is our alliance leader’s stand. MK Stalin has publicly stated that Vijay should form the government and that DMK and its allies will not create any obstacle,” he said.

Thirumavalavan added that VCK and Left parties consulted Stalin before announcing their support to TVK, and he gave his approval to go ahead.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai extended congratulations to Vijay, stating that he has been able to become Chief Minister with the support of DMK’s allies. He noted that party president M.K. Stalin had earlier expressed his unwillingness to create any constitutional crisis. “The people of Tamil Nadu have given their mandate. Thanks to our Chief Minister, he has persuaded the allies. We had extensive consultations within the DMK. Our leader also highlighted how Congress backstabbed the DMK. They won those five seats only because of the hard work of DMK cadres, polling agents, counting agents, and booth-level agents,” Annadurai said.

Also Read: ‘Stood by us on Principles’: Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hails VCK, Left allies; slams Congress for ‘betrayal’

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress party's decision to extend support to TVK in Tamil Nadu was guided by its broader political objective of keeping the "BJP forces out of power".

Speaking to ANI on Congress's support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Shivakumar said, "Whatever decision has been taken by my party has been done to keep the BJP forces out of power, that is the only intention. Ultimately, we want secular forces..."

IUML leader K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker also emphasised that the Indian Union Muslim League continues to remain part of the DMK-led alliance but has extended support to TVK to form the government.

“Without our support, they cannot form the government. We are exercising our democratic right,” he said. IUML president K.M. Kader Mohideen reiterated that the party contested under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and has now extended support to TVK following discussions with Stalin and in line with other allies’ decisions.

Once sworn in, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967, marking a major political shift in the state.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

(with agencies input)

