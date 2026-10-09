/TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu bypolls: What Vijay’s double win means for DMK and AIADMK

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has won the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu, with candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama defeating their respective DMK rivals. The twin victories have strengthened the political position of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s government, with ministers describing the results as an endorsement of its performance over the past four months.
Maragatham Kumaravel won Madurantakam by 17,554 votes, while Sathyabama secured Dharapuram by a margin of 10,196 votes. The DMK finished second in both constituencies, with the AIADMK in third place.
The results provide a political boost to the TVK after a closely contested campaign involving the state’s major political parties. Party workers celebrated as the victories were confirmed, while the opposition DMK and AIADMK faced questions over their inability to win either seat.
In Madurantakam, Maragatham Kumaravel polled 61,470 votes, defeating DMK candidate Paranthaman, who received 43,916 votes. AIADMK nominee Ganitha Sampath finished third with 38,770 votes.
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Janakiraman secured 1,703 votes, while CPI(M) nominee Sugandhi received 1,441 votes. A total of 27 candidates contested the seat, with counting completed in 21 rounds.
Madurantakam recorded a voter turnout of 86.26 per cent. Of the constituency’s 2,13,788 registered voters, 1,84,413 cast their ballots.
In Dharapuram, TVK candidate Sathyabama won with 62,596 votes, defeating DMK nominee Sukanya, who polled 52,400 votes. AIADMK candidate Bhanumathi finished third with 41,078 votes.
Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee Karthika received 4,954 votes, while CPI candidate Lakshmanan secured 1,099 votes.
The Dharapuram contest featured 22 candidates, with counting completed in 23 rounds. The constituency recorded a turnout of 80.30 per cent, as 1,79,314 of its 2,23,306 registered voters exercised their franchise.
How the bypolls became necessary
The two bypolls were necessitated after the legislators elected on AIADMK tickets resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK. Their departure led to the vacancies, giving the ruling party an opportunity to test its electoral support in the constituencies.
The campaign saw a five-cornered contest involving the TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Left parties and Naam Tamilar Katchi. The results were closely watched for what they could indicate about the political standing of the ruling party and its principal rivals.
For the TVK, victories in both seats offer an opportunity to highlight voter support for Vijay’s administration. The party can also point to the results as a sign of its ability to consolidate its position after coming to power.
Although the results are limited to two constituencies, the wins give the chief minister’s government fresh political momentum. For the DMK and AIADMK, the outcome presents a setback and an opportunity to reassess their campaign strategies ahead of future electoral contests.
(With IANS inputs)
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