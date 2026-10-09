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TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu bypolls: What Vijay’s double win means for DMK and AIADMK

Maragatham Kumaravel won Madurantakam by 17,554 votes, while Sathyabama secured Dharapuram by a margin of 10,196 votes. The DMK finished second in both constituencies, with the AIADMK in third place.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu bypolls: What Vijay’s double win means for DMK and AIADMK
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu bypolls: What Vijay’s double win means for DMK and AIADMK
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