/TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu bypolls: What Vijay’s double win means for DMK and AIADMK

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has won the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu, with candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama defeating their respective DMK rivals. The twin victories have strengthened the political position of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s government, with ministers describing the results as an endorsement of its performance over the past four months.