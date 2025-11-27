TVK To Bring Political Storm In Tamil Nadu? From Silver Screen To Power Play, Vijay Gains First Major Strategist In Sengottaiyan

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, long regarded as a key organisational strategist for the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has formally joined actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). His move comes after five decades in the AIADMK, and he resigned as MLA from Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday to facilitate his induction into the new party. A seasoned politician groomed under M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), Sengottaiyan has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly nine times and has held ministerial portfolios in both the MGR and Jayalalithaa administrations, making him one of the tallest leaders from western Tamil Nadu.

TVK’s Popularity On A Rise

His entry is considered a major boost for TVK’s political debut, offering the party much-needed administrative experience and on-ground electoral expertise. Until now, Vijay has lacked a senior political hand capable of shaping grassroots strategy. Sengottaiyan’s strong influence in the western region—traditionally an AIADMK stronghold—is expected to help TVK consolidate voter support there and potentially unsettle the dominance of the Dravidian majors in the upcoming polls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With Sengottaiyan’s joining, Vijay has hinted that his party TVK is open to inducting seasoned politicians. In the coming months, many politicians are likely to jump ship and join the TVK as the party’s popularity has been on a rise.

South’s Tryst With Artists

This is not the first time that an artist has made waves in South India’s politics. The South has a long and unique tradition of film stars transitioning into politics — often rising to the highest positions of power. This connection began in Tamil Nadu, where cinema became a major medium for political messaging in the mid-20th century.

C.N. Annadurai, a celebrated writer and screenplay pioneer, used cinema as a tool to spread Dravidian ideology. His mass appeal and charismatic communication ultimately led him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, establishing a strong link between the film world and political power.

Following him, M. Karunanidhi — another screenplay master — built a legacy both in Tamil cinema and Dravidian politics, serving multiple terms as Chief Minister and shaping the state’s sociopolitical narrative. From silver screen superstars to political icons, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) further strengthened this bond, achieving unmatched popularity and electoral success.

His successor, J. Jayalalithaa, a leading actress of her time, also rose to become one of Tamil Nadu’s most dominant Chief Ministers, proving that stardom could seamlessly translate into political influence.

The phenomenon extended beyond Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh, legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) leveraged his massive fan following to create the Telugu Desam Party and quickly emerged as Chief Minister, reshaping regional politics.

Even in more recent years, cinema continues to remain a stepping stone in the region’s political sphere. Actor Vijayakanth entered Tamil Nadu politics and served as Leader of the Opposition. Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan launched his own political party and has been recognised with a Rajya Sabha seat for his political involvement. In the Telugu states, Pawan Kalyan — another megastar — has built a strong base and played a decisive role in Andhra Pradesh’s shifting power dynamics and now is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

A Cultural Connection That Continues

The deep influence of cinema in South India — where actors are often viewed not just as entertainers but as larger-than-life cultural figures — has ensured that their transition to politics feels natural for many voters. The admiration they garner on-screen frequently converts into electoral support, making the region a unique case study of how art and politics blend into a powerful mass movement.

Vijay is walking a path which has been paved in the past by many and now, it’s up to the people to make or break it for the TVK.