'TVK which party?' Google trends explode as Thalapathy Vijay scripts history in Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: On what may be called "Vijay Diwas," actor-turned-politician Vijay has done what no one else could. With his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), writing history of their own in the Assembly Election results in 2026, he has also made it to the international charts of Google.

TVK beating nationally famous parties in search volume

By 3 PM on counting day, the TVK had managed to secure an upper hand with more than 100 seats, while the veterans DMK and AIADMK were trailing with approximately 50 seats each.

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Trend topper: At around noon, "TVK party" managed to become the highest search term on Google.

Rivalry with nationally renowned parties: While the counting process was on, more individuals searched "TVK" as compared to parties that have a presence on the national stage, like the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

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Identity of the TVK: Over 200,000 individuals looked up to see if "TVK party is BJP or Congress", indicating how the curiosity about the identity of the party is coming in from across India.

Debut predictions confirmed by pollsters

The TVK campaign's success is in line with earlier predictions that were considered overly optimistic by many.

Accuracy of exit polls: The Axis My India exit polls had correctly predicted an overwhelming victory of 98-120 seats for the party.

Strong grassroots base: While the party was officially launched in 2024, its potential was first seen in 2021 when the Vijay fan club secured 115 out of 169 seats in local body elections.

Increased interest in personal life

As Vijay emerges as a political powerhouse, his personal life has also gained widespread attention.

Divorce allegations: Questions about his personal life focused on his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, amid allegations of a divorce filed against her in February 2026.

About his wife: Sangeetha Sornalingam, who grew up in Sri Lanka and was raised in the UK, has attracted constant online searches along with political updates.

From 'Google' to politics

Fourteen years since Vijay ruled the music industry with his popular song "Google Google," the search engine has now become the platform for his second innings. From people searching for "TVK kiski party hai? (Whose party is TVK?)" to those monitoring his lead in Perumbur, the "Thalapathy" has successfully transitioned from a cinema icon to a political commander.

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