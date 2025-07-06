Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927630https://zeenews.india.com/india/twentieth-century-typewriters-cannot-run-twenty-first-century-software-pm-modi-calls-for-reforms-in-global-institutions-2927630.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

‘Twentieth-Century Typewriters Cannot Run Twenty-First-Century Software’: PM Modi Calls For Reforms In Global Institutions

Emphasizing the urgent need for institutional reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in an era where technology evolves every week, it is unacceptable for global institutions to remain unchanged for eighty years, adding that "twentieth-century typewriters cannot run twenty-first-century software."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 10:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Twentieth-Century Typewriters Cannot Run Twenty-First-Century Software’: PM Modi Calls For Reforms In Global Institutions (Photo : ANI)

Emphasizing the urgent need for institutional reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in an era where technology evolves every week, it is unacceptable for global institutions to remain unchanged for eighty years, adding that "twentieth-century typewriters cannot run twenty-first-century software."

Addressing the global leaders at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro PM Modi said, "In the age of AI, where technology is updated every week, it is not acceptable for a global institution not to be updated even once in eighty years. Twentieth-century typewriters cannot run twenty-first-century software. "

Prime Minister Modi said that the world needs a new, multipolar and inclusive order, which requires comprehensive and effective reform of global institutions and not just symbolic steps.

 "Today, the world needs a new, multipolar, and inclusive world order. It will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. Reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK