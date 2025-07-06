‘Twentieth-Century Typewriters Cannot Run Twenty-First-Century Software’: PM Modi Calls For Reforms In Global Institutions

Emphasizing the urgent need for institutional reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in an era where technology evolves every week, it is unacceptable for global institutions to remain unchanged for eighty years, adding that "twentieth-century typewriters cannot run twenty-first-century software."

Prime Minister Modi said that the world needs a new, multipolar and inclusive order, which requires comprehensive and effective reform of global institutions and not just symbolic steps.

