Twisha Sharma case: Husband Samarth Singh brought to Bhopal under heavy security

Twisha Sharma's death case: Samarth Singh, the husband of late actress Twisha Sharma, was transferred overnight from Jabalpur to Bhopal and arrived at the Katara Hills police station at around 3:00 AM on Saturday, hours after being arrested from the Jabalpur district court premises on Friday evening.

The case, which centres on allegations of dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding Twisha's death, has drawn widespread public attention across the country. Bhopal police have placed the station under heavy security, with barricades erected on nearby roads and access restricted to authorised personnel only.

Samarth Singh is expected to be produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta later on Saturday.

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Investigators are likely to seek further custodial interrogation as the probe continues.

In a parallel development, a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi is expected to arrive in Bhopal to conduct a second postmortem examination on Twisha's body, which has remained at AIIMS Bhopal since the first autopsy. The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state government to provide all necessary logistical support to the AIIMS Delhi medical team immediately upon its arrival, ensuring the procedure can take place without delay.

The High Court's intervention signals the seriousness with which the judiciary is treating the case. Twisha's family has been pushing for the second autopsy, arguing that an independent medical examination from a premier national institution is essential to establish the true cause and circumstances of her death.

With the husband now in custody and a fresh postmortem imminent, the investigation appears to be entering a critical stage.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma case: Bar Council of India suspends advocate husband Samarth Singh's license over dowry death allegations

(With IANS inputs)