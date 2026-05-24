Twisha Sharma case takes a new turn: AIIMS team reaches Bhopal, SC steps in

New Delhi: The investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma has entered a new phase after a team of senior doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences arrived in Bhopal on Saturday (May 23) to conduct a second post-mortem examination.

The fresh autopsy was ordered following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. A four-member medical team from AIIMS Delhi travelled to Bhopal earlier in the day carrying advanced medical equipment required for the examination.

The move comes as growing attention around the case has triggered demands for an independent probe and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Twisha, who was originally from Noida, had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12. Her family later accused her husband and his relatives of mental harassment and dowry-related abuse, allegations that led to public outrage and calls for a detailed investigation.

SC takes suo motu cognisance

In another major development, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the matter. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is expected to hear the case on Monday (May 25).

The apex court registered a suo motu case titled “In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepencies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home”.

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The top court’s intervention came on the same day the AIIMS team reached Bhopal for the second autopsy.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had requested the director of AIIMS Delhi to supervise the fresh post-mortem examination. A local court in Bhopal later approved the request, clearing the way for the medical board to conduct the procedure.

Husband sent to police custody

Meanwhile, the deceased husband, who is the main accused in the case, was sent to seven days of police custody by a local court in Bhopal.

The court order will stay in effect from May 23 to May 29 and is aimed at allowing investigators to question him further about the events leading up to Twisha’s death.

He was produced before the magistrate on Saturday after undergoing a medical examination.

Samarth’s lawyer opposed the police remand and said the defence would move a bail application after the custody period ends.

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The police had arrested Samarth from Jabalpur on May 22 after he had been absconding for several days.

The investigation has also widened beyond the main accused. Three notices have been issued to his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a former judge.

Family demands CBI probe

The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Twisha’s family has continued to demand what they describe as a “fair investigation” by the CBI. They have alleged that she faced prolonged mental torture after her marriage and said they want a full inquiry into every aspect of the case.