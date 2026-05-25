Twisha Sharma death case: 'Better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one', Govt tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, told the Supreme court on Monday during the hearing of the suo motu case initiated in the former actor-model Twisha Sharma's death case that there is one moral for parents, 'It is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one.'

SG Tushar Mehta expressed deep anguish over Sharma’s death, referring to the alleged marital cruelty she had faced.

"One thing is clear that girl has lost her life. Whether it's suicide or anything else. For parents, the moral is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one. So many messages by her. 'she is living in hell'", SG Mehta told the top court.

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The SC was informed on Monday that the CBI is expected to take over the death case within a day. The bench also noted the Madhya Pradesh government’s submission that it had already written to the Centre recommending a CBI probe into the matter.

Also Read | 'Narrative being created...': SC on Twisha Sharma death case, assures fair investigation

Hearing in SC over Twisha Sharma death case

The Madhya Pradesh government informed a bench led by CJI Surya Kant that the investigation would be handed over to the CBI.

While hearing the matter, the apex court also advised both sides involved in the case, as well as the media, to refrain from making public statements on the matter.

“Don’t go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Otherwise, one section is saying the judiciary is not allowing a fair trial. We have no doubt over our state agencies or CBI. It’s only because a kind of narrative is being created. We will ensure that the unfortunate incident that took place is fairly and impartially investigated”, the CJI said.

The suo motu proceedings began after the court took cognisance of allegations of institutional bias and procedural lapses in the probe into Twisha Sharma’s death.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the deceased victim, raised concerns over the delay in filing the FIR and said certain issues would have to be addressed before the CBI formally assumes charge of the investigation.

The top court also urged the media to avoid recording statements from people who are expected to become witnesses or accused in the matter

"We would like to impress upon family of the victim that instead of making statements in public or before the media, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is caused to the ongoing investigation. We also request the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses," the Court said.

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SC expresses anguish over allegation of judiciary shielding accused

The Supreme Court also expressed anguish over allegations that the judiciary was protecting the accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, as the matter involves accusations against a former district judge and a lawyer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a suo motu case related to the matter.

"We are slightly pained. We request media not take statements of friends or relatives etc. the mother in law is a former district judge and it is unfortunate that it is being said judiciary is derailing the trial. We request media not to record statements of witnesses and make it into sound bytes. This is an unfortunate incident," CJI Kant said today, reported Bar and Bench.

Twisha Sharma death case

33-year-old, Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Noida-based Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune winner, had married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer, five months ago after meeting through a dating app.

Twisha's family accused her in-laws of dowry-related mental and physical harassment and abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, deceased's mother-in-law Giribala Singh alleged that she (Twisha) was addicted to drugs.