Twisha Sharma death case: CBI begins probe; Here's what Samarth Singh told police

Twisha Sharma death case: The investigation into the death of model-actress Twisha Sharma has entered its most critical phase, with the Central Bureau of Investigation arriving in Bhopal, re-registering the FIR and beginning a fresh probe that is already running up against significant contradictions in the account given by her husband, Samarth Singh.

A CBI team from the Special Crime Unit reached Bhopal from Delhi on Monday and collected the case diary, police documents, witness statements, medical papers and all material evidence gathered so far by local police. The agency has filed the case against Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, under sections related to dowry death. SIT Chief Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul has been named as the complainant in the CBI FIR.

Ten hours of questioning, multiple contradictions

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According to the NDTV report, over nearly ten hours of interrogation spread across three days, Samarth told investigators that his marriage to Twisha was largely normal until March, after which tensions escalated following her brother's wedding. He denied ever physically assaulting her and described their disputes as part of a strained relationship rather than violence.

One of the most sensitive areas of questioning centred on Twisha's pregnancy and subsequent abortion. According to an NDTV report, Samarth told police he wanted to become a father, but that Twisha did not want the child. He claimed the abortion was carried out on her insistence and after medical advice, and that the couple visited the doctor together. "My mother and I wanted to have a baby, but Twisha began experiencing distress right from the moment she conceived," he told investigators.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: CBI takes over investigation, re-registers FIR after receiving police files

That version, however, collides directly with Twisha's own WhatsApp messages, which reportedly show that Samarth had raised doubts about her pregnancy and questioned the paternity of the child, directly undermining the picture he has presented of a husband who wanted the baby while his wife was emotionally unwilling.

Twisha's family has alleged that psychiatric treatment and medication began only after issues related to the pregnancy surfaced, and that she lost nearly 15 kilograms during this period.

Mental health claims under scrutiny

Samarth also told police that Twisha suffered from Bipolar Disorder and that her behaviour would shift abruptly without warning. He later said a doctor diagnosed her with adjustment disorder, and that sleeping pills were prescribed on medical advice to help manage her stress. Investigators are now examining whether that treatment was medically justified, whether Twisha gave informed consent, and, crucially, whether her own family was ever told she was receiving psychiatric medication.

On the night of 12 May, Samarth maintained that everything appeared entirely normal, that the couple went to the gym together, ate together and took a walk before he went to sleep. Investigators are now cross-checking that account against CCTV footage, call records, digital metadata and witness statements.

During questioning, Samarth also said his mother, Giribala Singh, frequently mediated disputes between the couple. Twisha, however, had allegedly told family members that her mother-in-law invariably sided with Samarth during every conflict.

With the CBI now holding the case file and the Supreme Court watching proceedings closely, the coming days of investigation are likely to determine how much of Samarth's carefully constructed version actually holds together.

During questioning, Samarth reportedly told investigators that Twisha’s behaviour had changed after she became pregnant and later underwent an abortion.

Police sources said he repeated similar statements that he had made during earlier rounds of questioning.

Meanwhile, separate applications related to the preservation of evidence have been filed in the Bhopal district court.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha’s family, sought preservation of Call Detail Records (CDRs), while another application filed on behalf of Giribala Singh requested preservation of CCTV footage linked to the case.

Both applications are scheduled to be heard later in the day. The CBI is expected to continue questioning family members and examining digital and forensic evidence in the coming days.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: 'Better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one', Solicitor General to SC

(With IANS inputs)