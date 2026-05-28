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NewsIndiaTwisha Sharma death case: CBI detains mother-in-law Giribala Singh
TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Twisha Sharma death case: CBI detains mother-in-law Giribala Singh

Twisha Sharma death case: A CBI team, with a heavy police force, reportedly reached Giribala Singh’s residence in the Katara Hills area. Following this, Twisha's mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, was detained. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Twisha Sharma death case: CBI detains mother-in-law Giribala SinghPhotos Credit: IANS

Twisha Sharma death case: A major development has emerged in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detaining her mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, from her Bhopal residence on Thursday in connection with the alleged suicide of her daughter-in-law. This comes one day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court canceled Singh's anticipatory bail.

A team of the probe agency, with a heavy police force, reportedly reached Giribala Singh’s residence in the Katara Hills area early in the day. 

Local police barricaded the entire locality and restricted public movement during the proceedings.

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Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home on May 12, five months after her marriage to Singh’s son Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025.

Giribala Singh had approached a Bhopal sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail two days after the incident. 

The 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, granted her bail on May 15. However, in a 17-page order passed on Wednesday, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra quashed the bail, observing that the trial court failed to properly examine crucial material facts. 

The HC noted that WhatsApp chats and statements by Twisha’s family indicated the allegations were not limited only to her husband, Samarth Singh.

“From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh,” the court observed. 

The court said the allegations required deeper scrutiny under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh HC quashes anticipatory bail of mother-in-law Giribala Singh

Allegations made by Twisha Sharma's family

Twisha’s family has reportedly alleged that both Giribala Singh and her son harassed her and pressured her to terminate her pregnancy. The court noted it was an admitted fact that Twisha had terminated her pregnancy.

While the post-mortem report stated the cause of death was antemortem hanging by ligature, the High Court noted six to seven additional injuries on Twisha’s body, including injuries on her left arm, finger and head.

A query report also clarified these injuries were not caused while removing the body from the ligature or during transportation to the hospital.

(with IANS inputs) 

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: CBI takes over investigation, re-registers FIR after receiving police files

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