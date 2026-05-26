Twisha Sharma death case: CBI takes over investigation, re-registers FIR after receiving police files

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma and re-registered the FIR after obtaining the case files from the local police. The agency will now carry out a fresh investigation into the case, which had sparked serious allegations and calls for a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a suo motu case related to the death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, amid growing allegations of institutional bias, procedural lapses, and irregularities in the investigation.

The Court urged media to avoid publishing the statements of the victims and the accused.

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"We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victims family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure," the Chief Justice of India said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday informed the apex court that the CBI would take over the investigation and assured that the necessary administrative formalities would be completed the same day.

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Twisha Sharma case hearing in Supreme Court on Monday

While hearing the matter, the apex court also advised both sides involved in the case, as well as the media, to refrain from making public statements on the matter.

“Don’t go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Otherwise, one section is saying the judiciary is not allowing a fair trial. We have no doubt over our state agencies or CBI. It’s only because a kind of narrative is being created. We will ensure that the unfortunate incident that took place is fairly and impartially investigated”, the CJI said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the deceased victim, raised concerns over the delay in filing the FIR and said certain issues would have to be addressed before the CBI formally assumes charge of the investigation.

Also Read | 'Narrative being created...': SC on Twisha Sharma death case, assures fair investigation

SC over allegation of judiciary shielding accused

The Supreme Court also expressed anguish over allegations that the judiciary was protecting the accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, as the matter involves accusations against a former district judge and a lawyer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a suo motu case related to the matter.

"We are slightly pained. We request media not take statements of friends or relatives etc. the mother in law is a former district judge and it is unfortunate that it is being said judiciary is derailing the trial. We request media not to record statements of witnesses and make it into sound bytes. This is an unfortunate incident," CJI Kant said, reported Bar and Bench.

What is Twisha Sharma death case?

32-year-old, Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Noida-based Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune winner, had married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer, five months ago after meeting through a dating app.

Twisha’s family alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment over dowry demands by her in-laws and accused them of abetting her suicide.

Meanwhile, her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, claimed that Twisha was addicted to drugs.