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NewsIndiaTwisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth staken into custody; MP High Court orders fresh autopsy
TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth staken into custody; MP High Court orders fresh autopsy

Twisha Sharma death case: 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth staken into custody; MP High Court orders fresh autopsyDeceassed Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh. (Photo: X, IANS)

Twisha Sharma death case: In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a second autopsy to be conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi. This comes as her husband, Samarth Singh, surrendered in Jabalpur after evading arrest for ten days. The court also directed the preservation of her body at ultra-low temperatures to ensure a fair forensic investigation.

 

 

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