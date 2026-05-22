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NewsIndiaTwisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court disguised in mask and cap | VIRAL VIDEO
TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court disguised in mask and cap | VIRAL VIDEO

Twisha Sharma death case: In a massive breakthrough in the suspicious death of model-actor Twisha Sharma, her absconding husband Samarth Singh has surrendered at the Jabalpur District Court under heavy disguise after running for 10 days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court disguised in mask and cap | VIRAL VIDEOTwisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court. (PHOTO: X/ANI)

Twisha Sharma death case: In a major breakthrough in the high-profile suspicious death case of model-actor Twisha Sharma, her absconding husband, Samarth Singh, surrendered before the Jabalpur District Court on Friday. According to Samarth Singh's legal counsel, Jaideep Kaurav, the decision to surrender was made immediately after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea.

 

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