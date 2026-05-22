Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court disguised in mask and cap | VIRAL VIDEO

Twisha Sharma death case: In a major breakthrough in the high-profile suspicious death case of model-actor Twisha Sharma, her absconding husband, Samarth Singh, surrendered before the Jabalpur District Court on Friday. According to Samarth Singh's legal counsel, Jaideep Kaurav, the decision to surrender was made immediately after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Twisha Sharma death case: Twisha's husband and accused, Samarth Singh, arrives at the Jabalpur court. He was absconding in the case.



According to his advocate, Saurabh Sunder, Samarth Singh is here to surrender, and they are moving an… https://t.co/XN54mYLfJO pic.twitter.com/zRLCm9xFKz May 22, 2026