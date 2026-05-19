Twisha Sharma death case: Lookout notice against husband, SIT formed - All you need to know

The death case of Twisha Sharma took a new turn as her father, Navnidhi Sharma, refused to accept his daughter's body until a second post-mortem is conducted. Meanwhile, authorities have also intensified efforts to trace the main accused, Samarth Singh. A lookout notice has been issued against him, and multiple police teams are conducting searches.

The case has sent shockwaves across the nation with questions being raised about the circumstances of Twisha's death and the role of the in-laws.

The lookout notice has been circulated to all airports and border checkpoints to prevent him from leaving the country. Police have also initiated proceedings with the Passport Office to get Samarth's passport revoked, suspecting that he might attempt to flee abroad.

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Additionally, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and a case has been registered against Twisha's husband Samarth and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap told IANS that several teams have been deployed to trace the husband.

"Multiple police teams have been mobilised for the search. The police are conducting search operations both within Madhya Pradesh and outside the state," Kashyap said.

Samarth Singh, who is an advocate at Bhopal district court, has been absconding since the death of Twisha on May 12.

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What did preliminary post-mortem report show?

The preliminary post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal noted the presence of multiple injury marks on Twisha Sharma's body.

Notably, according to the post-mortem report, the Investigating Officer did not produce the belt allegedly used for hanging before the doctors during the examination.

As a result, the medical team could not scientifically compare the alleged hanging instrument with the ligature marks found on the woman's neck.

Twisha's family has maintained that this lapse has damaged the evidentiary value of a critical piece of material evidence.

Meanwhile, the alleged nylon belt, which police said was recovered from the crime scene, could have played a crucial role in establishing the exact cause and manner of death.

Two parallel ligature marks on Twisha Sharma's neck have further complicated the probe.

Without the belt being available during the medical examination, a scientific correlation could not be carried out.

ACP Kashyap told IANS that the belt was seized from the crime scene but was not submitted during the post-mortem.

"Lapes are being examined, and action will be taken based on the findings," he added.

Expressing deep pain and anger, Navnidhi Sharma allegedly said the medical reports shown to the family do not match the ground evidence available.

He alleged that several solid proofs suggest an attempt to mislead the investigation, forcing the family to demand a fresh post-mortem examination.

The grieving father questioned how the family could accept the body when the entire case appears highly suspicious.

He claimed there is a massive difference between the medical report and the physical evidence.

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Mother-in-law denies allegations

Giribala Singh, a retired judge and Samarth's mother, has denied the dowry allegations and questioned the claim of a two lakh rupees demand, saying there is no transaction to support it.

Furthermore, Giribala also claimed that she had transferred nearly eight lakh rupees to Twisha and wanted details of how the money was spent.

She also made serious statements about Twisha's mental health, saying her daughter-in-law had repeatedly expressed unwillingness to continue with the pregnancy and had undergone counselling with a psychiatrist and gynaecologist.

She further alleged that Twisha admitted to consuming marijuana and was being treated for anxiety with medicines linked to conditions such as manic depression or schizophrenia, though she clarified she is not a medical expert, IANS reported.

(with agencies' inputs)



(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).