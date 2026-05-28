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NewsIndiaTwisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh HC quashes anticipatory bail of mother-in-law Giribala Singh
TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh HC quashes anticipatory bail of mother-in-law Giribala Singh

The case pertains to serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh HC quashes anticipatory bail of mother-in-law Giribala Singh(Image Credit: IANS)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased Twisha Sharma, in connection with her death case.

The High Court overturned the relief earlier granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

The case pertains to serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

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Giribala Singh has been charged under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman, and Section 3(5) for acts committed by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention. She has also been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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