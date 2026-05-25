Twisha Sharma death: Who was on the other end of Samarth’s calls? One phone may crack the case wide open

Bhopal: The investigation into the death of model Twisha Sharma has now moved towards a new lead that the police believe could uncover several missing links in the case. Investigators are trying to trace the mobile phone and SIM card allegedly used by Samarth Singh, Twisha’s husband and main accused, during the 10 days he was absconding after the incident.

According to police sources, he was in touch with the outside world through a particular mobile number while he was running away from the clutches of law enforcers. Officials are now trying to identify whose number it was and under whose name the SIM card was registered.

After Twisha’s family accused her in-laws of foul play, the case turned into one of the most followed investigations in Bhopal. Investigators believe Samarth’s disappearance immediately after Twisha’s death, followed by his surrender nearly 10 days later, has made the phone trail an important part of the probe.

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The sources say the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case is examining the period during which Samarth was hiding. Officers are trying to rebuild his movements and identify the people he may have contacted during those days.

SIT looking at every call and contact

Investigators believe the missing mobile handset and SIM card could help them piece together Samarth’s activities during the entire period he was on the run.

The sources say the police suspect that the number may have been used to stay in contact with family members, close associates or others who may have helped him avoid arrest.

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The SIT is also examining whether any conversations took place regarding evidence related to the case. Officials want to know if anyone advised the accused during those 10 days or helped him manage the situation from behind the scenes.

The police are now trying to obtain the Call Detail Records (CDR) associated with the number. Investigators believe these records may reveal who spoke to Samarth repeatedly while he was absconding and where those calls were made from.

CDR may reveal who helped him during escape

The investigation is looking into whether Samarth received logistical support while evading the police. Officers are checking whether anyone arranged places for him to stay or helped him move from one location to another.

The sources say the police also want to find out if any attempt was made to remove, hide or interfere with evidence of the case.

Officials believe the CDR could provide a clearer picture of the people who were regularly in contact with him. The digital trail may also help investigators identify anyone who allegedly guided him during the period he was hiding.

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At present, police teams are tracking possible locations where the mobile phone may have been kept or discarded. Officers are also examining technical data related to the suspected number.

Investigators believe recovering the device could become one of the most important breakthroughs in the case. The sources say the phone may reveal conversations, contact details and movement patterns of several people in touch with the accused during those 10 days.

The SIT has not so far officially shared details about the number or the exact locations being examined. The investigation is underway, and officials say the digital evidence collected from the phone and call records may play a major role in deciding the next direction of the case.