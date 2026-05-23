Twisha Sharma's death case: Husband Samarth Singh sent on 7-day police remand

Twisha Sharma's death case: A Bhopal district court on Saturday sent Samarth Singh, husband of model-turned-actress Twisha Sharma and prime accused in her alleged suicide case, to seven days of police custody, a day after he was detained in Jabalpur and transferred to Bhopal overnight.

Samarth was first taken to Jai Prakash Hospital for a mandatory medical examination before being brought to the district court in a heavily guarded convoy. A large police presence was deployed at the court premises, given the public attention surrounding the case. He was produced before Judicial Magistrate Anudita Gupta at around 3:15 PM, following which the court granted the remand sought by the police to facilitate further interrogation.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh confirmed that Samarth had been brought to the city late on Friday night after being detained in Jabalpur. He also issued a warning to anyone who may have sheltered Samarth during the roughly ten days he remained untraceable after the incident.

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"If it is found that someone provided him shelter or helped him evade arrest, action will be taken against them as well," the Commissioner said.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area on 12 May. Her death triggered widespread public outrage, with allegations of dowry harassment levelled against her husband and in-laws. Samarth had been missing since that day.

In a separate development, the family on Saturday welcomed the decision to hand the investigation to the CBI, while calling for a swift probe and a fast-track trial. Speaking to IANS, Twisha's cousin acknowledged that the initial response had been slow but said recent judicial interventions had renewed the family's faith in the process.

"Overall, we feel that the action taken in the case was quite delayed. However, the judiciary has recently taken several important decisions. Permission has now been granted, and the court has also observed that the bail granted to Giribala Singh was taken in haste. I welcome this decision of CBI probe and hope that the CBI will investigate the matter properly and without delay," the cousin said.

The case has drawn attention well beyond Madhya Pradesh, with the combination of alleged dowry harassment, a young woman's death, and a husband who went missing for nearly a fortnight striking a nerve across the country.

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(With IANS inputs)