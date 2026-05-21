Twisha Sharma's explosive WhatsApp chats with mother reveal harassment by in-laws: 'Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi mangavana chahta hai'

New Delhi: The shocking demise of 33-year-old Bhopal resident Twisha Sharma has left the nation heartbroken as more details emerge in the alleged dowry harassment case. Zee News exclusively accessed the WhatsApp chats of Twisha with her mother, days before her tragic demise which clearly hint at marital discord.

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Twisha Sharma's WhatsApp chats

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In one of the accessed WhatsApp chat with her mother, Twisha asks her mom to come over and take her from her in-laws place. On a message dated May 7, she wrote: 'Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene ajao kal please. I don't think Samarth ko ab main chahiye hun. Kal subah phone karna. Pata nahi ab maine kya kiya, Samarth ne kaha hai 1 saal se jhel raha hai mujhe. Mujhe nahi samajh araha hai mummy mai karu to kya karu. Aap dekh lo kal ya parso ki koi ticket mile toh, direct train bhi hai. Aap akele he ana'.

Later on Saturday, Twisha wrote: 'Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi mangvana chahta hai. Then she replied to a previous message ' Nahi bilkul nahi'.

Her family member ( possibly mother with whom she was chatting) replied: 'Papa mang lenge. Sorry to bol he dete hai papa." To which she replied: 'Nai abhi nahi'. Her mother said: Main or papa ajae.

Twisha wrote: Aap jab yaha aaoge tab bol den. Her mom wrote: Bata

Twishe replied: Par mujhe iss aadmi par koi...

In one of the earlier chats, she was also seen telling the known person to not get trapped in a marriage. She wrote: 'Am trapped bro...bas tu mat phasna.'

About Twisha Sharma's death case

Twisha was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Twisha breathed her last on May 12 and her family has alleged torture and dowry harassment by in-laws. Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail earlier in the matter, while Samarth Singh's plea was denied.

ALSO READ: Family of Twisha Sharma pushes for second autopsy, fears evidence may be lost to delay

The husband and the accused of the alleged dowry case victim, Twisha Sharma, Samarth Singh, has filed a bail petition in the High Court. Singh is wanted in a case involving dowry and other criminal charges. The High Court may soon set a hearing date. Meanwhile, the Bhopal District Court has rejected Samarth's anticipatory bail application.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal police have increased the reward amount to Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the accused in Twisha's death case, Samarth Singh.

Twisha Sharma death case updates

The family of the 33-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, will file a petition in the Jabalpur High Court seeking the cancellation of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, their counsel Ankur Pandey said on Thursday. Additionally, he said that a petition will be filed for a re-postmortem of the body of Twisha, who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Twisha's family members at the state ministry in Bhopal and assured them of full support from the state government in the case. Yadav further told the family that the state government would extend all possible assistance, adding that a letter would be sent seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

A young 33-year-old Twisha Sharma had a brief stint in the showbiz world. She made her debut in Hindi movie Zara Sambhal Kay (2018), followed by Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu (2021). This was before venturing into the corporate world. She had won the title of Miss Pune during her modelling days.