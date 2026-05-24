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NewsIndiaTwisha Sharma's last rites performed in Bhopal, 12 days after her death at matrimonial home in Bhopal
TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Twisha Sharma's last rites performed in Bhopal, 12 days after her death at matrimonial home in Bhopal

Last rites of Twisha Sharma has been performed in Bhopal crematorium, 12 days after her death at her matrimonial home.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Twisha Sharma's last rites performed in Bhopal, 12 days after her death at matrimonial home in Bhopal(Image Credit: IANS, ANI)

The last rites of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma were performed on Sunday evening in Bhopal, 12 days after her death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hill area. 

Twisha's cremation held after a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The mortal remains of Twisha Sharma were handed over to her family members, who performed her last rites after a second post-mortem was conducted at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary on Sunday.

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According to India Today report, Twisha's mortal remains were taken from AIIMS Bhopal to the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat for the last rites after the postmortem examination concluded at around 3.40 pm.

Twisha’s family had refused to accept her body until a second post-mortem examination was carried out. Following their request and with court approval, a fresh autopsy was conducted today by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family of a fair and unbiased post-mortem.

"We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing," he had said.

Also Read | 12 days after her death, Twisha Sharma’s last rites to be held today in Bhopal

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also expressed hope that the process would ensure transparency, adding that the family was satisfied with the procedure being carried out.

Meanwhile, Advocate Enosh George Carlo, representing Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, arrived to take part in the mourning rituals.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma's explosive WhatsApp chats with mother reveal harassment by in-laws: 'Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi mangavana chahta hai'

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