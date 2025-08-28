Twist In Nikki Murder Case: Victim Claimed ‘Cylinder Blast’ At Hospital Before Dying

New Delhi: The investigation into the alleged dowry death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn, with hospital staff claiming that Nikki told them she suffered burns due to a cylinder blast at her in-laws’ home. According to a doctor and a nurse present at the time, Nikki was conscious and able to speak when she was brought to the hospital on 21 August.

According to the media reports, CCTV footage from outside the hospital shows Nikki being carried out of a car by her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and a neighbour, officials stated. Nikki’s sister’s husband was also seen in the footage.

However, police have not found any signs of a gas cylinder explosion at the Bhati household. Authorities are now probing whether Nikki was coerced into making the statement. “Forensic reports will establish the actual cause of death,” police said, as per the reports.

Nikki’s post-mortem revealed that she died due to 80 percent burn injuries.

Her sister, who is married to Nikki’s brother-in-law, has alleged that Nikki was set on fire by her husband, Vipin, along with other members of the in-laws’ family. Disturbing videos that surfaced after Nikki’s death show Vipin assaulting her at their Greater Noida residence, with visible blood stains on his clothes. Another harrowing video shows Nikki engulfed in flames, limping down a staircase, and later sitting on the floor with severe burns.

She was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Nikki’s young son, who allegedly witnessed the incident, recounted, “They first put something on Mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter.” The eight-year-old also nodded affirmatively when asked if his father was responsible for his mother’s death.

Nikki’s sister has also claimed that both she and Nikki were regularly harassed for dowry, with the family allegedly demanding Rs 36 lakh. She added that she fainted after witnessing her sister on fire. Based on her complaint, the police have arrested several members of the in-laws’ family.

Victim Nikki's sister in law (Nikki's brother, Rohit's estranged wife) said, "I don't think they (Nikki's husband, Vipin's family) are guilty. My in-laws used to beat me for dowry. I used to run away to my village. They never allowed me to keep a mobile phone. Rohit used to stay out of his home for three months. I spent nine years there, but for the last 14 months I have been at my own home. In a panchayat, my in-laws (deceased Nikki's parents) were asked to pay Rs 35 lakhs to me, but they never did. I never met Nikki's in-laws...I want justice."