New Delhi: Amid growing political heat over his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has pushed back against the BJP's criticism, accusing them of misrepresenting his views.

Chidambaram took to social media to respond to the backlash, stating, "Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation. The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour."

His remarks come in the wake of a row triggered by his recent interview with The Quint, where he questioned the government's transparency in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

In the interview, Chidambaram said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had not revealed key details, "Have they identified the terrorists? Where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that."

Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation



The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 28, 2025

This statement prompted a fierce response from the BJP, which has maintained that the attackers were Pakistani nationals. The security establishment also supports this view, stating that the killers were foreign operatives who brutally murdered civilians in front of their families.

Accusing the government of opacity, Chidambaram further claimed that the Centre was concealing critical details about Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike following the Pahalgam incident.

"They are also hiding the losses. I said it in a column that in a war, losses will occur on both sides. I understand that India would have suffered losses. Be upfront."

He drew a historical parallel to World War II: "Winston Churchill in World War II made a statement every other day. Whatever losses they suffered, Britain suffered; they made it plain. Therefore, they are reluctant to admit the losses. But losses are inevitable and natural in a war. So, admit the losses. I think they think they can put a large shroud on Operation Sindoor. It won't work."

The BJP was quick to retaliate. Party IT cell chief Amit Malviya reposted Chidambaram’s quote and condemned it. He said, "P Chidambaram, former UPA-era Home Minister and the original proponent of the infamous 'Saffron Terror' theory, covers himself with glory yet again: Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that."

Malviya added, "Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan – this time after the Pahalgam terror attack. Why is it that every time our forces confront Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Congress leaders sound more like Islamabad's defence lawyers than India's opposition?"

He further stated, "When it comes to national security, there should be no ambiguity. But with the Congress, there never is – they always bend over backwards to protect the enemy."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked the Congress over the timing of Chidambaram’s remarks, just ahead of the crucial Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor.

"26/11 to Surgical Strike to Pahalgam, Congress ka haath, Pakistan ke saath!" he said.

Chidambaram’s statements have added fuel to the fire ahead of the Monsoon Session debate, where the Congress plans to question the government over the ceasefire that ended Operation Sindoor. The BJP, in turn, is expected to use Chidambaram’s remarks to mount an aggressive counterattack in Parliament.

In the same interview, Chidambaram questioned the government’s reluctance to discuss the operation openly, "And why is the Prime Minister not speaking on Operation Sindoor? Why do you think there's a reluctance to have a debate in the temple of democracy? That's what Parliament is. After all, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the nation. He's addressed various rallies."

He also raised the issue of former US President Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"One side says Donald Trump brought about the ceasefire. And we are obliquely saying Donald Trump had no role in the ceasefire. If he had a role, why not admit it?"

While Pakistan has confirmed Trump's involvement, India has remained silent on the matter, insisting that the ceasefire was the result of diplomatic outreach by Pakistan.

As Parliament braces for a high-voltage debate, Chidambaram’s comments have set the stage for a fierce political showdown over national security and government accountability.