Twitter's design change has left many confused whether to embrace it or want to go back

On Thursday, Twitter launched some changes in its mobile and desktop appearances. It has a new colour and contrast combination. The micro-blogging site also has new fonts now.

Twitter launched its new feature called Chirps with much fanfare. Twitter in a statement, said, "Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed."

Twitter also said, "Notice anything different? Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about."

Though Chirps was announced in January, it has been rolled out now.

However, some users wre not exactly happy with the new layout.

Here are some of the best reactions:

new twitter design feels weird — Devonxy | Commissions Open! (@Devonxy1) August 12, 2021

IM NOT USED TO NEW TWITTER DESIGN pic.twitter.com/WNOAFkEKSe — TheONLYTrueMenhera-chan (@thMenheraShoujo) August 11, 2021

new twitter design making the following button look like i unfollowed them — john  (@mexicanwilddog) August 11, 2021

Me: Ooo a new Twitter design update

The new Twitter design update: pic.twitter.com/gzxfeA7VAd — Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) August 12, 2021

The only thing that I don't love about the new Twitter design update is the black/white follow buttons -- it's confusing and doesn't look great. — deray (@deray) August 12, 2021

