Twitter user says she wants Raghav Chadha, he replies ‘not on the manifesto’

It was a candid conversation with Aam Aadmi party leader and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and a Twitter user on July 31. The user wrote that she doesn’t want free electricity but Raghav Chadha.

To which, Chadha simply replied, “I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricity, 24x7. Can’t commit the same about myself though.”

I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricty, 24x7. Can’t commit the same about myself though :) https://t.co/F0tqLLp1FL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 31, 2021

AAP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has promised free 300 unit electricity per month to every household.

Kejriwal has also promised free electricity up to 300 units for every household in Uttarakhand where the assembly polls are due in 2022.

The free electricity and water bait worked for the AAP in the Delhi assembly elections of 2015 and 2020. The state government also delivered on the promises.

In the poll-bound Punjab, which has a rich agricultural tradition, free electricity could be a big impetus for farmers as it will bring down the total cost of farming. Probably that’s why even the Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu batted for the same during his fight with the state CM Amarinder Singh. Sidhu is now the state Congress chief.

AAP and Congress are likely to jostle for more seats in the state as they share a common vote bank. AAP has started putting extra focus on Punjab now and this can only make the poll campaigns more interesting from here.

Live TV