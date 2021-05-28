Two accused in Bengaluru viral rape video case try to escape, shot in the leg: Police

New Delhi: Two of the six accused — who were arrested for allegedly raping a woman, torturing her and recording the assault were shot in the leg on Saturday when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene.

The accused were taken to the crime sport in the wee hours of Saturday for the reconstruction of crime scene. Two of the accused allegedly tried to flee, as a result of which police had to open fire.

The two have been identified as Hridoy and Sagar, both in their early twenties. both were shot in their legs and caught, and are now undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police sources tol PTI.

The Bengaluru police had arrested four men and two women on Thursday (May 27, 2021) for the allegedly rape and torture of a young girl. These arrests were made hours after Assam Police shared visuals from horrific video doing rounds on social media in which a young girl was brutally assaulted and tortured by five people. However, the time or place of this incident is not clear.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on its offical Twitter handle wrote that both the Bangladesh Police and Bengaluru City Police have clarified that both the victim and culprits are Bangladeshi nationals.

Reference video of gruesome assault on a young girl that caused concern all across, @BlrCityPolice has arrested the culprits of this heinous crime. Bangladesh Police & Bengaluru City Police have clarified that both the victim and culprits are Bangladeshi Nationals. https://t.co/TTFgYyzj14 — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 28, 2021

While, Bengaluru Police in a statement said, “Based on a video clip, wherein one woman was subjected to physical abuse and tortured by a group of people, five culprits including a woman, visible in the clip were immediately traced and secured by Bengaluru City Police."

In the viral video, the culprits can be seen slapping the girl, believed to be from the northeast, and also hitting the victim’s face before stripping her naked.

The video had first surfaced in Bangladesh after which the Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Mohammad Sahidulla took up the case, police said. During the investigation in Bangladesh, one of their accomplices was caught and interrogated.

The case was registered against the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station and based on the information gathered, further investigation is on.

