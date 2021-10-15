Two Army jawans killed in ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

New Delhi: Two Army jawans who were critically injured in an ongoing anti-terror operation that started on Thursday (October 14) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch died.

Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi aged 26 years and Rifleman Yogambar Singh aged 27 years, both hailing from Uttarakhand, made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists in Nar Khas Forest area in Mendhar.

“A counter-terrorist operation by the Army is in progress in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, District Poonch since the evening of 14 October 2021. During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries,” said the Army in a statement.

“Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation,” it added.

Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi was a resident of village Viman Gaon in the Tehri Garhwal district, while Rifleman Yogambar Singh was a resident of village Sankari in the Chamoli district.

The operation was still underway when the last report came in.

