Two Arrested For Harboring Pakistani Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a breakthrough in the Pahalgam attack case, stating that it has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists responsible for the horrific assault that killed 26 innocent tourists and seriously injured 16 others.



NIA further said that the two men named Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam – have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three-armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists based on their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever, they said.



Earlier, NIA identified around 20 overground workers (OGWs) in the Kashmir Valley who provided logistical support.

Further investigations in the case are continuing, reads the statement.