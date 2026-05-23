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NewsIndiaTwo arrested for kidnap and murder of 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
COIMBATORE

Two arrested for kidnap and murder of 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Police moved quickly. Five special investigation teams were formed, and officers combed through approximately 250 CCTV recordings to identify the accused.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Two arrested for kidnap and murder of 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's CoimbatorePhoto Credit: IANS

The kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder of a ten-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore district has shaken Tamil Nadu, with police arresting two men within 24 hours of the crime coming to light. The girl had stepped out to a nearby shop on Thursday evening and never returned home.

After searching the surrounding area without success, her worried parents filed a complaint at the Sulur police station. That same night, a girl's body was discovered in bushes on the banks of the Kannampalayam pond near Sulur. Investigations subsequently confirmed she had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted, killed, and dumped there.

Police moved quickly. Five special investigation teams were formed, and officers combed through approximately 250 CCTV recordings to identify the accused.

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The prime suspect, Karthi, 33, is a daily wage labourer originally from Nagapattinam who had been living in Pallapalayam near Coimbatore after separating from his wife. Police said he was known to the victim's family and lived in the vicinity. His accomplice, Mohanraj, 30, also a daily wage worker, was arrested alongside him.

Karthi attempted to flee by jumping from the top floor of the building where he was hiding. He fell and broke his leg and hand in the process, and is currently receiving treatment at Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Inspector General of Police (Western Region) R.V. Ramya Bharathi, speaking to the media, said immediate action was taken upon receiving the complaint and confirmed that both men had been apprehended swiftly.

Police said a full post-mortem report is awaited and that both accused will face strict prosecution under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities have also said steps are being taken to ensure government assistance reaches the victim's family.

The case has sent a wave of grief and anger across Tamil Nadu, renewing calls for swift justice in crimes against children.

(With IANS input)

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