हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Two arrested in suspected honour killing case in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffaragar

Police said that after killing him, the accused hanged his body from a tree at Rampur village, to make it look like a suicide.

Two arrested in suspected honour killing case in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Muzaffaragar
Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: Two people were arrested in a suspected honour killing case of a 20-year-old man, who was strangulated to death, in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. Shubham was in a relationship with a girl, amidst opposition from her family, they said.

Police said that after killing him, the accused hanged his body from a tree at Rampur village, to make it look like a suicide.

Those arrested include the girl's brother and his friend, police said, adding that the girl's father, who is the third accused in the case, is still at large.

"During investigation, it was found that the girl's father, brother and a friend were involved in the suspected honour killing of Shubham over his relationship with her," Deputy Superintendent of Police Girja Shanker Tripathi said.

The girl's brother and his friend have confessed to the crime, police claimed.

Shubham's body was found hanging from a tree at the village on August 16 and post-mortem has confirmed murder, they said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMuzaffaragarhonour killingcrimeUP Policemurder
Next
Story

Kim Jong-un is in coma claims South Korean diplomat as North Korea passes power to Kim Yo-jong
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M54S

Surgical strike countdown on Dawood, now mission clean in Karachi