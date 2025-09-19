Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed, Four Injured In Manipur Ambush Ahead Of Bandh

At least two personnel of the 33 Assam Rifles were killed, and four others were injured, after their vehicle was ambushed by armed assailants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening, according to police sources.

According to The Indian Express report, the incident occurred at approximately 5:40 PM near Nambol Sabal Leikai, when the truck carrying the security personnel came under sudden attack. The site of the ambush is located around 8 kilometres from Imphal airport.

The incident comes just two days ahead of a bandh announced by several valley-based insurgent groups, who are opposing the Manipur Merger Agreement of 21 September 1949. The militant organisations have historically marked this date with protest activity, asserting that the merger with India was conducted under duress, as per the reports.

This attack marks the first major assault on central security forces in Manipur since last year, a state that has remained deeply volatile following the outbreak of ethnic and political violence on 3 May 2023.

The last such incident involving central forces took place in Jiribam district, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, where a CRPF jawan was killed, and three others injured, including two CRPF personnel and two Manipur police officers, in an ambush carried out by suspected militants.

The reports further added that authorities have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers and have heightened security measures in anticipation of further unrest ahead of the bandh.