/Two attacks, one threat: Why an anonymous letter has Kashmiri Pandits scared

Srinagar: An alleged threat letter targeting government employees who are Kashmiri Pandits has caused anxiety in the Valley, with some government workers leaving their residences, staying in safer locations and stopping work after the message appeared earlier this month.
The letter, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, was reportedly circulated through Telegram and warned Kashmiri Pandit employees to change their "ways". Some workers have since moved to Jammu, while others have chosen to stay away from their homes and workplaces.
Ruban Sapru, who lives in a township for migrant employees in the Valley, left Kashmir after a friend told him about the threat. He has not disclosed his present location, citing security concerns.
Referring to the 2022 killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit revenue department employee who was shot dead by suspected militants, he said, "If it can happen once, it can happen again."
He is among hundreds of migrant government employees belonging to the community who have stopped reporting to work because of fears over their safety.
The letter was issued in the name of Ahmed Bilal, described as the media coordinator of the previously unknown militant group United Liberation Council. The group first came to public attention in July this year after releasing posters on the 10th death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a former commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen.
The letter accuses Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley of supporting New Delhi and mistreating locals. It also alleges that they have been involved in the harassment of "resistance supporters and fighters" and the seizure of their properties.
The claims come as authorities have taken action against properties belonging to several Kashmiri families whose relatives have been accused of involvement in militancy and the drug trade.
Referring specifically to Pandit employees in the revenue department, the letter reportedly says, "We have complete information about their family members and their locations. This time they will not be able to hide even in Jammu, because we will follow them there if needed. The excuse of 'work from home' will no longer work."
The message has affected hundreds of migrant Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley under a special government package. Around 9,000 employees recruited under the scheme are living in hotels, private apartments and government townships across Kashmir.
The employees said their departments have verbally asked them to stay away from work at least until the Independence Day celebrations are over. They said no formal notification changing their work arrangements has been issued.
The letter surfaced less than two weeks after two attacks in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts in which a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable and two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed.
The developments have brought back memories of 2021 and 2022, when The Resistance Front issued threats against Kashmiri Pandits, migrant workers and some journalists. Security agencies have described the TRF as an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Several minority Hindus and migrant workers were killed after those threats.
The administration has also issued verbal directions to police stations across the Valley to ensure that registered migrant workers return to their places of residence before sunset.
Around 9,000 Kashmiri Pandits have received government jobs and accommodation in different parts of the Valley under the prime minister's special rehabilitation package.
The scheme was announced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2008 and upgraded in 2015 under the Narendra Modi government. The package was introduced to support the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits who had left the Valley after violence forced large numbers of families to move to Jammu and other parts of India in the early 1990s.
The Modi government had made the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits an important part of its political campaign before coming to power in 2014.
The BJP government has repeatedly said that the removal of Article 370 helped end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Opposition leaders have cited the recent attacks and the threat letter while questioning the government’s handling of security in the Valley.
National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the situation was at odds with earlier assurances about security in the Valley.
"Amit Shah had said in Parliament that the abrogation of Article 370 would make Jammu and Kashmir free from militancy and create a safe place for our displaced community," he said.
"But today in 2026, government employees from the same community are once again being asked to stay away from their workplaces because their lives are at risk," he said.
He added, "The central government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration, which handles security in Jammu and Kashmir, cannot have it both ways. They cannot claim victory over terrorism in press briefings while imposing work-related restrictions because of fear among a minority community."
Kulgam MLA and CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami also condemned the threats against Kashmiri Pandits.
"These threats are an attack on Kashmir's tradition of living together and taking everyone along. They must be clearly condemned by rising above political and ideological differences," he said.
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