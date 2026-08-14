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Two attacks, one threat: Why an anonymous letter has Kashmiri Pandits scared

Around 9,000 Pandit employees work in the Valley under a special rehabilitation package. Some have moved to safer locations and stopped reporting to offices.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:12 AM IST
Two attacks, one threat: Why an anonymous letter has Kashmiri Pandits scared

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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