New Delhi: With the West Bengal Assembly elections likely to take place in April-May 2026, following Bihar’s state elections later this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, have quietly but meticulously chalked out a joint strategy to secure a fresh mandate for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Despite the widespread perception of internal rifts, according to an NDTV report, sources close to the leadership maintain that while generational differences in style and approach do exist between the two, their ideological alignment remains firm. Their coordination is tighter than ever, underpinned by mutual respect and a strong personal bond. Managers and aides may differ, but the two Banerjees are in lockstep as they prepare for one of their most crucial political battles.

The 10-Point Strategic Blueprint

1. Mamata Banerjee As The Sole Face Of The Campaign

Mamata Banerjee will continue to be the central face of the TMC's campaign. Party posters, hoardings, and banners will heavily feature her image, roughly 90%, compared to Abhishek's 10%. Abhishek himself supports this move, believing it keeps the leadership image undiluted. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi fronting the BJP campaign in Bengal, the TMC is matching fire with fire, positioning Mamata as its undisputed leader. Her clean image, unblemished by ED or CBI cases, still holds immense popularity in the state.

At the recent 21st July protest rally, her presence dominated the visuals, not Abhishek’s. Some within the party suggest this strategy also keeps Abhishek in reserve for the future, a deliberate move to preserve his political capital.

2. Abhishek’s Elevation To Parliamentary Leadership

In a notable reshuffle, Mamata has appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the leader of TMC’s parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha, replacing Kalyan Banerjee. This signals the party’s effort to counter the BJP’s growing national narrative by prioritising its presence in Parliament. Abhishek, known for his composure, has forged strong ties with national leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. His active role in INDIA alliance meetings, including a recent dinner hosted by Rahul Gandhi, indicates the TMC’s ambition to widen its national footprint.

With the BJP intensifying its campaign against the TMC, Mamata is sharpening her strategy for the next eight months. Abhishek is expected to play a prominent role during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

3. Abhishek’s Behind-The-Scenes Role In Bengal

Even while handling responsibilities in Delhi, Abhishek will remain deeply engaged with the Bengal campaign. He is quietly holding virtual meetings with district leaders and is spearheading the voter ID drive across and beyond the state. Much of his work is intentionally kept under the radar.

4. Control Over MLA Candidate Selections

Abhishek is overseeing constituency-level candidate selections. He is in close coordination with district presidents and is conducting systematic evaluations of potential nominees. Following the departure of strategist Prashant Kishor, the party’s internal machinery is now led by Partik Jain, who works closely with both Mamata and Abhishek. In addition to input from I-PAC, independent surveys are being conducted to uphold a data-driven approach.

5. Balancing the Party's Old and New Guard

While Abhishek manages operations, Mamata is ensuring harmony between the party’s veteran and emerging leaders. She recently acknowledged Anubrata Mondal during a visit to Birbhum, while simultaneously signalling inclusivity by recognising Delhi MP Satabdi Roy. The duo is also addressing factionalism at the district level, blending traditional politics with modern techniques to foster unity.

6. Mamata's Grip on Governance

Mamata Banerjee continues to lead governance initiatives herself. Flagship schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar are seeing increased funding in the lead-up to the election. Her recent involvement in the Paray Samadhan programme reflects her deep engagement in administrative and organisational matters.

7. Media Strategy: Centralised and Assertive

TMC’s media communications are being handled by MP Derek O’Brien in Delhi and Kunal Ghosh in Bengal. Their strategy is clear: aggressively counter BJP narratives while leveraging modern formats like short reels, visuals, and selective interviews. Mamata’s speeches and rallies are set to dominate coverage, with carefully curated personal appearances.

8. Broader Campaign Architecture

As the campaign escalates, Abhishek will also undertake district tours. Given the BJP's extensive campaign machinery, Mamata is bringing in senior ministers and leaders such as Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Jayprakash Majumder to bolster the TMC’s presence. Majumder is also tasked with overall supervision at the party headquarters.

9. Bengali Identity Politics at the Forefront

A key pillar of the strategy remains Bengali identity politics, Trinamool’s counter to the BJP’s religious slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Maa Kali.” With the BJP employing a dual approach, Samik Bhattacharya’s liberal narrative on one side and Suvendu Adhikari’s hardline stance on infiltrators on the other, TMC is challenging the BJP’s attempts to alter the voter base. Abhishek’s focus on correcting the voter list plays into this larger battle for minority and refugee support.

10. Inclusive Regional Outreach

To ensure the campaign doesn’t appear anti-Hindi or anti-Hindutva, Mamata is including leaders like Kirti Azad and other non-Bengali representatives to reflect unity. This aspect of the strategy is aimed at neutralising the BJP's migrant worker narrative and reinforcing Bengal’s identity as inclusive and pluralistic.

Tracking the Opposition Closely

Finally, the Banerjees are closely monitoring the BJP’s strategies, particularly the activities of its IT cell. There is no room for complacency; every move of the opposition is being tracked and countered in real time.

With the stakes high and the contest poised to be intense, the Mamata-Abhishek duo appears well-prepared. Their synchronised plan for 2026 reflects not only a generational alliance but also a tactical blend of grassroots populism, identity politics, and national ambition.