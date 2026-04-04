Two Bodoland leaders, one region, and a battle that could shape Assam's future

A former rebel commander and a student activist turned politician are fighting for control of one of India's most contested territories, and neither is willing to blink. One arrived by helicopter, flanked by the Chief Minister of Assam, the crowd roaring as they touched down together. The other pulled up in a convoy, stepped out, and was immediately swallowed by a surge of supporters pressing forward with traditional scarves in their hands.

Same day, same region and two very different statements of power. This is Bodoland, a strip of territory in northeast India with a long memory of insurgency, hard-won peace, and politics that runs deep. And right now, it is the stage for one of the most compelling rivalries in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The two men at the centre of it all

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According to an NDTV report, Hagrama Mohilary did not arrive in politics through a classroom or a campaign trail. He came through the jungle as a commander of the Bodo Liberation Tigers before laying down arms and picking up a ballot paper. He has led the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as chief executive member since 2005, lost it, and won it back again. His party, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), has been the single-largest force in BTC elections for two decades.

Pramod Boro took a different road. He built his name as president of the All Bodo Students Union, agitating for Bodo rights, before helping negotiate the third Bodo Accord in 2020, the peace deal that was meant to finally draw a line under decades of armed conflict. Mohilary's BPF rejected that accord. Boro signed it, then entered electoral politics through the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which he now leads.

Their falling-out is not merely personal. It reflects a fundamental disagreement over who speaks for the Bodo people, and on what terms.

What is at stake in the BTR

There are 15 Assembly seats within the Bodoland Territorial Region. The BPF and its ally BJP, have divided them between themselves, BPF contesting 11 seats, BJP the remaining four. The UPPL, refusing any alliance, is going it alone across all 15.

The backdrop is recent and significant. Last year, the BPF stormed back to reclaim the BTC with a thumping majority, winning 28 of 40 seats. The UPPL managed seven, the BJP five, and the Congress was shut out entirely. It was a decisive reversal from 2020, when the BJP had ditched the BPF, allied with the UPPL after polling, and kept Mohilary out of power for five years.

That history informs every rally, every speech, and every calculation being made this week.

What the two men are saying

Mohilary was blunt when asked about the contest. "People have seen me as a kingmaker, and that will hold true this time as well," he told NDTV. "The UPPL is not a challenge, nor is the Congress." He dismissed Boro's party as one that lacks the roots to survive without national backing. "In Bodoland, nationalist parties cannot succeed on their own. The UPPL will be wiped out this time."

His pitch to voters is practical -- roads, water, schools, hospitals. "The UPPL has not delivered on development here, but we will fulfil all our promises," he said, as per the report.

Boro pushed back firmly. During the UPPL's time running the council, he said, more than 2,700 kilometres of roads were built, alongside temples, sports facilities, and a deliberate push to reach remote villages. "People want us back," he said. "We are contesting alone and expect to win 10 to 12 seats in the BTR and two or three outside the council area."

On why his party split from the BJP, Boro was measured but pointed. "There were ideological and political reasons," he said, adding that key concerns, including violence in the region, had not been adequately addressed by national parties. "The BPF lacks a clear mission and vision for the people. Regardless of the situation, we will continue to fight for the people here."

The bigger picture: Assam's arithmetic

Assam votes on 9 April across its 126 Assembly seats, with counting on 4 May. The 15 BTR seats are a relatively small slice of that, but in a close contest, regional strongholds matter enormously.

Mohilary's alignment with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is deliberate and visible. That joint helicopter arrival in Tamulpur was not accidental. It signals that the BPF is firmly in the NDA tent, and that Sarma is backing the old commander over his newer rival.

Boro, meanwhile, is keeping his options open. Asked which side the UPPL would support if it wins a handful of seats, he declined to commit. "We will decide on a coalition after May 4. We have enough time," he said.

In Bodoland's politics, that kind of patience is not evasion. It is leverage.