Two-child law next on Sangh agenda? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for population control law

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has pressed for a law for controlling the burgeoning population of the country, reigniting a debate that the lawmakers should bring a legislation in Parliament in this regard.

"We feel this is the need of the hour though it is up to the government to take the final call on this. This law will not have any relation to any particular religion and will be applicable to all," the Sangh Parivar chief said at a meeting of about 40 senior RSS functionaries.

Bhagwat's remark has triggered speculation that a law making the two-child norm mandatory, not temples in Varanasi and Mathura, are next on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) agenda.

The RSS chief, who is on a four-day visit to Moradabad, said that law for two children should be brought in to ensure proper development of the country.

Addressing a gathering at the Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT), Bhagwat said that RSS will support any law that calls for two children only.

Underlining the need for population control, he said that India was a growing country but uncontrolled population growth was not healthy for development. Bhagwat, however, said the final decision in this regard is to be taken by the government.

The RSS chief also supported the central government on the issue of CAA but said that there was a need to create awareness on this issue.

Talking about the Ram temple, Bhagwat said that the role of the RSS on the issue was only for the temple was formed. "We will disassociate ourselves from the temple construction once the trust is formed. He added that Mathura and Kashi are not on the RSS agenda.