Two Dead, Four Rescued In Ludhiana Factory Collapse; CM Mann Orders Immediate Assessment

Two bodies were recovered, and four workers were rescued after a portion of a factory building in Ludhiana's Focal Point Phase 8 collapsed on Sunday, officials said.

The search for one worker is still on, they added.

The rescued workers were hospitalised, while NDRF teams and administrative staff assisted at the site. Police have filed a case against the factory operator for the collapse incident.

Deputy Commissioner Jatinder Jorwal said that the building collapsed during repair work in the factory. According to the factory supervisor, 29 people were present in the factory at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a post on X and directed the administration to assess the situation immediately.

"There have been reports of a factory building collapsing in Ludhiana. I have issued instructions to the administration to assess the situation immediately. Rescue teams have arrived and have started their work. I wish for the speedy recovery and safety of the workers buried under the debris," he said on X.

Ludhiana District Administration ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.

(With ANI inputs)