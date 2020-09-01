हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar military police camp

Two dead in gunfire at Bihar Military Police Gorkha camp; love angle suspected

Representational Image

PATNA: Gunshots were heard at Bihar Military Police Gorkha Vahini camp on Tuesday (September 1) morning. When locals rushed to the post, they found two bodies, of a man and a woman, of Gorkha personnel lying on the ground. 

Top officials also reached the spot and began investigating the matter. The police said that it will only be known after the investigation if it's a suicide or murder, adding that prima facie appears to be a case of love angle. 

However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. 

The deceased have been identified as Amar Subba and Varsha Tiping Tamang. According to reports, five rounds of bullets were fired from Amar's SLR rifle in which both of them died. It is to be noted that both Amar and Varsha were separately married and were residents of Darjeeling. 

More details are followed. 

