Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895276https://zeenews.india.com/india/two-dead-one-feared-trapped-after-hospital-corridor-collapses-in-jamshedpur-probe-ordered-2895276.html
NewsIndia
HOSPITAL COLLAPSE

Two Dead, One Feared Trapped After Hospital Corridor Collapses In Jamshedpur; Probe Ordered

Two dead, one feared trapped after MGM Hospital corridor collapsed in Jamshedpur. Rescue underway; Jharkhand govt. ordered high-level probe.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 06:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Dead, One Feared Trapped After Hospital Corridor Collapses In Jamshedpur; Probe Ordered Jamshedpur Hospital Collapse: 2 Dead, Probe Ordered by Govt (SCREENGRAB)

Two people were killed and one was suspected to be trapped after a part of the MGM Hospital corridor in Jamshedpur collapsed on Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The incident occurred between 4 pm on the second floor of the medicine department in the state government hospital's Sakchi area. The Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) said 15 individuals got trapped under the wreckage. Twelve were rescued and are being treated at the medical center.

Two bodies were recovered by rescue teams late in the night, and attempts are being made to find another individual who is suspected to be trapped, stated East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal. A rescue mission is being initiated, and authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who reached the spot after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's instruction, promised assistance to the families of the victims. "The families of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh in compensation, and the injured will be given Rs 50,000," Ansari stated. He further said that stringent actions will be taken to avoid such accidents in the future.

A committee has been formed to probe the collapse and has been asked to submit a report within 48 hours. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also asked for a formal inquiry into the tragedy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK