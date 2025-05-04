Two Dead, One Feared Trapped After Hospital Corridor Collapses In Jamshedpur; Probe Ordered

Two people were killed and one was suspected to be trapped after a part of the MGM Hospital corridor in Jamshedpur collapsed on Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The incident occurred between 4 pm on the second floor of the medicine department in the state government hospital's Sakchi area. The Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) said 15 individuals got trapped under the wreckage. Twelve were rescued and are being treated at the medical center.

#WATCH | Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: Two bodies have been recovered after part of a dilapidated building at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur collapsed. Information was received that fifteen people are trapped. Twelve of them have been rescued: SSP East Singhbhum (03.05) pic.twitter.com/ai84QIgLkZ May 4, 2025

Two bodies were recovered by rescue teams late in the night, and attempts are being made to find another individual who is suspected to be trapped, stated East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal. A rescue mission is being initiated, and authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who reached the spot after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's instruction, promised assistance to the families of the victims. "The families of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh in compensation, and the injured will be given Rs 50,000," Ansari stated. He further said that stringent actions will be taken to avoid such accidents in the future.

A committee has been formed to probe the collapse and has been asked to submit a report within 48 hours. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also asked for a formal inquiry into the tragedy.