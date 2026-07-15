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Two dead, over 100 evacuated as fire breaks out at five-storey building in Noida

Officials said the fire started in the residential building's parking area and quickly filled the premises with thick smoke, trapping several occupants inside. Police and fire crews rushed to the scene without delay and began evacuating people floor by floor.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Two dead, over 100 evacuated as fire breaks out at five-storey building in Noida
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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