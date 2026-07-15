/Two dead, over 100 evacuated as fire breaks out at five-storey building in Noida

At least two people died, and more than 100 residents were pulled to safety after a fire broke out at a five-storey building in Mamura village, within the Phase 3 police station limits of Noida, triggering a swift and large-scale rescue effort. Two people fell ill and sustained injuries during the chaos and are currently being treated at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the person operating the building has been taken into custody as police look into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a building in Noida's Sector 66.— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2026
As per DCP Central Noida, fire broke out in an electric scooter (EV) that was plugged in for charging and spread to several other vehicles parked nearby. Two individuals fell ill and were sent to… pic.twitter.com/DtQN0fmlCD
Officials said the fire started in the residential building's parking area and quickly filled the premises with thick smoke, trapping several occupants inside. Police and fire crews rushed to the scene without delay and began evacuating people floor by floor.
DCP (Central) Shailendra Kumar Singh explained how the fire began, "An electric scooter that was plugged in for charging in the parking lot caught fire. The fire spread to the nearby area, creating massive smoke that reached the upper floors and rooms of the building."
#WATCH | Fire incident at a building in Noida's Sector 66 | DCP Central Noida says, "Today, in the Mamoora area (under the Phase-3 police station limits) in Sector 66, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building. An electric scooter (EV) that was plugged in for… https://t.co/TvpekYQGzz pic.twitter.com/K1Uu4uNjCa— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2026
He added that help arrived within moments of the alert being raised, with fire tenders and a substantial police contingent reaching the spot almost immediately.
Thick smoke made the rescue far from straightforward, hampering visibility and slowing the evacuation. Even so, emergency teams worked steadily through the building, guiding residents out floor by floor until everyone trapped inside had been accounted for.
"Over 100 people were successfully rescued and brought to safety. During this, two people fell ill and were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment," Singh said.
"There were nearly 50 families residing in the building. All occupants were evacuated safely during the rescue operation. However, two people whose health deteriorated due to smoke inhalation were shifted to the district hospital, where a man and a woman were declared dead by doctors," according to the HT report, the police said in a statement.
An eyewitness, Arnav Singh, said, “An electric scooter was charging downstairs when a short circuit occurred, causing the entire place to catch fire. We were upstairs and had to flee as the police had not arrived yet, and there was no other way out."
"Since the building was under construction, staircases were available; they positioned a ladder from above, allowing about 150 to 200 of us to climb across and escape down that way…The fire was concentrated on the ground floor, where two people, likely a couple, burned to death. I have been living here since 2021," Arnav added.
Police have since registered a case against the building's leaseholder and operator on grounds of alleged negligence, and both have been detained. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident in Noida. The Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials. He also directed officials to reach the site immediately.
The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels. The Chief Minister also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored. He issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured
(With agencies' inputs)
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