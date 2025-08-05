Two Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Pradeep Mishra's Dham In Madhya Pradesh
In a tragic incident, atleast two people died and several were injured on Tuesday after a stampede broke out at preacher Pradeep Mishra's dham in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, according to Zee news TV.
