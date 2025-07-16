Advertisement
India
BOMB THREAT

Two Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

According to officials, the emails were sent to St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School, both located in the Dwarka area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Two Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails Representative image. (Photo : Gemini)

Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, officials said. The investigation is ongoing, but the fire department has confirmed that no suspicious object has been found so far.

As per the Delhi Fire Department, the emails were sent to St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School, both located in the Dwarka area.

"A bomb threat was received via email at St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School in Delhi's Dwarka. The investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," ANI reported, citing the Delhi Fire Department.

The latest incident follows similar threats earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Thomas School in Delhi's Dwarka and St. Stephen's College of the University of Delhi received bomb threats. The threat was sent to the Delhi Police via email at 7:15 AM. In the case of St. Stephen's College, the mail stated that a bomb had been planted in the library.

Soon after the alerts were raised, teams from the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Fire Brigade, and Special Staff were dispatched to both locations. However, no suspicious items were recovered from either institution.

On Monday, three schools in the national capital -- CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 16, and another school in Chanakyapuri, were targeted with similar bomb threats.

Police noted that the email received by the Chanakyapuri school contained anti-Tamil Nadu government content.

In all instances, bomb squads were deployed and extensive searches were carried out, but each threat was ultimately determined to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Punjab's Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a threatening email. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of Sikhs, reported the incident to the authorities.

The email reportedly threatened to blow up the langar hall (community kitchen) of the revered Darbar Sahib.

(With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

