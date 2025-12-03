Two Delhi University Colleges Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Police And Bomb Squad On Site

Two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said.

The bomb squad and police teams were immediately deployed to both campuses. So far, no suspicious objects have been found, officials added.

A private school in Delhi's Chanakyapuri had received a similar hoax bomb threat last month. After a thorough search, Delhi Police found nothing suspicious, an official statement said.