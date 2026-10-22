/Two operatives arrested with Turkish pistol and suspected IEDs at Delina checkpoint in Baramulla

In North Kashmir, multiple significant recoveries have been made. In early October 2026, a joint team of the Sopore Police, Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF unearthed a major arms and explosives cache concealed under a boulder in the Mukaam Cherhar forest belt under Bomai police station. The haul included two assault rifles like the AK-47 and AK-76. Earlier, in August 2026, SOG, 52 RR, and CRPF recovered an AK-47, magazines, ammunition, grenades, and an IED from an abandoned house in the Manzseer area of Sopore. Similar successes have been recorded in Kupwara, where hideouts in forested areas, including Warsun, the Neeriyan Nowgam sector, and Putusai Sogam, yielded AK-series rifles, rocket launchers, and M-series weapons, while infiltration bids along the LoC in the Keran sector were also foiled.