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Two operatives arrested with Turkish pistol and suspected IEDs at Delina checkpoint in Baramulla

Joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles intercepted two individuals carrying a Turkish-made pistol, 10 live rounds, two suspected IEDs, and ₹6,500 in cash at a Mobile Vehicle Checking Point (MVCP) near Tarpora Nursery in Delina, Baramulla, on October 21, 2026.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Two operatives arrested with Turkish pistol and suspected IEDs at Delina checkpoint in Baramulla
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Two operatives arrested with Turkish pistol and suspected IEDs at Delina checkpoint in Baramulla
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