/Two operatives arrested with Turkish pistol and suspected IEDs at Delina checkpoint in Baramulla

On 21 October 2026, during a Mobile Vehicle Checking Point (MVCP) at Tarpora Nursery, Delina, a joint team of Police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles (Delina) intercepted a scotty bearing registration number JK01U-5167 and apprehended two individuals travelling on it.
The arrested persons have been identified as:
1. Tahir Amin Malik
S/o Mohd Amin Malik
R/o Chinkipora, Sopore
2. Wasim Sultan Beigh
S/o Mohd Sultan Beigh
R/o Gosia Bad, Sopore
During the search, the following items were recovered from their possession:
• One Turkish-made pistol
• 10 live rounds
• Two suspected IEDs
• Cash amounting to ₹6,500 (in ₹500 denomination notes)
The two individuals and the seized material have been taken into custody for further investigation.
This interception forms part of the continuous, intelligence-driven offensive by security forces against the residual terror network and its local support system across Jammu and Kashmir. In recent months, forces have maintained relentless pressure through back-to-back operations that have systematically dismantled hideouts, recovered large arms caches, and disrupted logistics.
In North Kashmir, multiple significant recoveries have been made. In early October 2026, a joint team of the Sopore Police, Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF unearthed a major arms and explosives cache concealed under a boulder in the Mukaam Cherhar forest belt under Bomai police station. The haul included two assault rifles like the AK-47 and AK-76. Earlier, in August 2026, SOG, 52 RR, and CRPF recovered an AK-47, magazines, ammunition, grenades, and an IED from an abandoned house in the Manzseer area of Sopore. Similar successes have been recorded in Kupwara, where hideouts in forested areas, including Warsun, the Neeriyan Nowgam sector, and Putusai Sogam, yielded AK-series rifles, rocket launchers, and M-series weapons, while infiltration bids along the LoC in the Keran sector were also foiled.
In South Kashmir, security forces have continued to neutralize residual infrastructure. Joint teams of the Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled two old terrorist hideouts in the Damhal Hanjipora forests of Kulgam and another abandoned structure in the Laisoo Gudder forest belt, eliminating potential shelter and storage points that could have been reused by terrorists or their overground workers.
These successive actions spanning vehicle checkpoints, forest combing operations, and targeted searches underline the coordinated strategy of the police, army, and Central Armed Police Forces to choke the terror ecosystem, seize weapons and explosives before they can be used, and deny safe havens to remaining modules and their facilitators.
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