Two Hybrid Terrorists Apprehended In Shopian; Weapons And Cash Recovered

In a breakthrough for security forces, two hybrid terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were apprehended during a coordinated operation in the Baskuchan area of Shopian, South Kashmir. The operation, conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), followed specific intelligence inputs regarding terrorist activity in the southern district of the Valley.

The operation began with a strategic cordon and search, effectively sealing off the area. Forces observed suspicious movement within a nearby orchard, prompting swift action that led to the capture of the suspects, identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam. Both individuals were missing from their homes in Zainpora, Shopian, for the past month, and there were reports that they might have joined terrorist ranks.

The operation was executed with precision, ensuring the safety of residents while neutralizing potential threats. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain further details and connections related to the apprehended hybrid terrorists.

In addition to the successful apprehension, security forces recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists, including, 2 AK-56 rifles, 4 magazines, 102 rounds of ammunition (7.62×39mm), 2 hand grenades, Rs 5,400 in cash, 1 mobile phone, 1 smartwatch, 2 biscuit packets and 1 Aadhaar card.