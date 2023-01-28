Two IAF Fighter Planes Crash in MP's Morena, Both Pilots Rescued

NEW DELHI: In an unpleasant development, two Indian Air Force fighter planes - a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 - reportedly crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday morning at 5:30 am. As per news reports, the two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going underway. The two pilots have been reportedly rescued. They have received minor injuries.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a chartered plane had crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday. News agency ANI quoted the Superintendent of Police confirming that a chartered aircraft crashed in the Bharatpur district.

Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan also told ANI that a chartered aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The local police and administration officials have been sent to the spot, he added.

However, the Defence Ministry sources later confirmed the two IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. A search and rescue operation is currently underway at the spot.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and IAF officials have said that the details of the incident will be shared after the probe is over. ANI quoted Defence sources as saying that an IAF court of inquiry to determine whether there was a mid-air collision or not has been ordered.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is said to be in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them, said sources.