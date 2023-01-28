topStoriesenglish2566543
NewsIndia
CHARTERED PLANE CRASH

Two IAF Fighter Planes Crash in MP's Morena, Both Pilots Rescued

IAF Jet Crash in MP: As per news reports, the two IAF aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going underway. The two pilots have been reportedly rescued. The pilots have received minor injuries.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Two IAF Fighter Planes Crash in MP's Morena, Both Pilots Rescued

NEW DELHI: In an unpleasant development, two Indian Air Force fighter planes -  a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 - reportedly crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday morning at 5:30 am. As per news reports, the two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going underway. The two pilots have been reportedly rescued. They have received minor injuries.

 

 

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a chartered plane had crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday. News agency ANI quoted the Superintendent of Police confirming that a chartered aircraft crashed in the Bharatpur district.

Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan also told ANI that a chartered aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The local police and administration officials have been sent to the spot, he added.

However, the Defence Ministry sources later confirmed the two IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. A search and rescue operation is currently underway at the spot. 

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and IAF officials have said that the details of the incident will be shared after the probe is over. ANI quoted Defence sources as saying that an IAF court of inquiry to determine whether there was a mid-air collision or not has been ordered. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is said to be in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them, said sources.

Live Tv

chartered Plane crashrajasthan plane crashRajasthanbharatpur

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?